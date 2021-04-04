The Blue Jays transferred Yates (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Tommy Milone, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move. Yates is slated to miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery March 24.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Hits injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Ruled out for season•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Set to miss time with arm injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: All but confirmed as closer•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Expected to debut Thursday•