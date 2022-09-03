Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Nootbaar continues to flex power late in the season, as he's gone deep six times in his last 16 games, accounting for more than half of his 11 homers this year. In that span, he's added three doubles, a triple, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored while finding a home in the leadoff spot against right-handers. The surge at the plate has Nootbaar up to a .244/.360/.478 slash line with 34 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 253 plate appearances this year.