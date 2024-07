Nootbaar (oblique) said Saturday that he has finished his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield and is heading to St. Louis, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Nootbaar spoke to Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol on Saturday, and though his rehab assignment is now completed, it's unclear if the outfielder will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the big club's series in Washington comes to an end Monday. After Monday's contest, the Cardinals will return to St. Louis to kick off a five-game homestand that begins Tuesday versus the Royals.