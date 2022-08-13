Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.
Goldschmidt's first-inning blast was ultimately all the Cardinals needed for the win. For the month, the first baseman is cruising, going 12-for-34 (.353) with four homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and three doubles through 10 contests. He's quickly closing in on a 30-homer campaign again -- Goldschmidt had 28 this year, putting him a realistic position to challenge his career high of 36. He's added a .331/.414/.619 slash line, 89 RBI, 78 runs scored, five stolen bases and 31 doubles through 106 games.
