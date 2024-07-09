Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Goldschmidt has logged a trio of multi-hit efforts over his first seven contests in July, going 9-for-34 (.265) in that span. The first baseman is still struggling overall with a .229/.293/.369 slash line for the year, adding 12 homers, 34 RBI, 45 runs scored and six stolen bases across 87 games. He has five homers and 12 RBI over 28 contests since the start of June.