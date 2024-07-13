Goldschmidt isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Goldschmidt will take a seat to begin Saturday's activities after putting together a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-22 with two homers and four RBI. His absence will move Alec Burleson to first base, allowing Willson Contreras to serve as the DH with Pedro Pages at catcher.