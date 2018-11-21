Casey Kelly: Heading to KBO
Kelly signed a contract with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Kelly spent most of this season at Triple-A Sacramento but did make seven appearances with the Giants, and posted a 3.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 23.2 innings. The 29-year-old has seen major-league action with the Padres, Braves and Giants since debuting in 2012, with 2018 in San Francisco being his longest -- by innings -- and most successful stint. Kelly testing the waters in Korea makes sense as he seems firmly entrenched as a Quadruple-A arm in MLB.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...