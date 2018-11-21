Kelly signed a contract with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Kelly spent most of this season at Triple-A Sacramento but did make seven appearances with the Giants, and posted a 3.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB over 23.2 innings. The 29-year-old has seen major-league action with the Padres, Braves and Giants since debuting in 2012, with 2018 in San Francisco being his longest -- by innings -- and most successful stint. Kelly testing the waters in Korea makes sense as he seems firmly entrenched as a Quadruple-A arm in MLB.