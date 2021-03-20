Wick (ribs) advanced from long toss to mound work this week, throwing one 10-pitch bullpen session, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wick arrived at camp with an intercostal injury, and while he's continued to make progress, he's probably out of time to avoid a trip to the injured list with Opening Day less than two weeks away. Assuming his effectiveness returns along with his health, he should be one of the top setup men in the Cubs' bullpen, as he owns a 2.66 ERA in 50.2 innings over the last two years. That's a role that could have some fantasy value this season, as Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel hasn't been anything close to reliable in recent seasons.