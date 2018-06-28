Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Picks up three hits
Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Thursday's win against the Marlins.
Thursday marked Goldschmidt's first multi-hit effort since June 17 -- a span of eight games. Goldschmidt collected two hits and an RBI in the first two innings before rounding things off with a double in the fifth. He has clearly cooled off since his major power surge earlier in the month, but Thursday's strong outing is a positive development regardless.
