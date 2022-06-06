Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw's (pelvis) next start will be with the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw made a rehab start at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday and allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in four innings. He threw just 59 pitches during the start, so it's possible he's on a pitch count once he rejoins the Dodgers' rotation. It seems likely that Kershaw will be reinstated from the injured list to start June 12 on the road against the Giants.