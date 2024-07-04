Share Video

Link copied!

Kershaw (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw was expected to complete the session Wednesday, but he ultimately took the mound one day later. Things apparently went well, as manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw will throw a sim game -- as early as Sunday -- and will then complete a two or three-start rehab assignment before potentially being activated.

More News