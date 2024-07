Kershaw (shoulder) has started throwing again Tuesday after experiencing shoulder soreness last week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After being shut down for one week due to feeling soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder, Kershaw said he was relieved an MRI didn't reveal any new damage. The southpaw added that he received some shots to help alleviate discomfort and that he is hopeful the pause in his rehab will not push his timeline back too much.