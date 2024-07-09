Kershaw (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw played in a rehab game June 19 at Single-A, but soreness in his shoulder forced him to pause his rehab assignment. He has since built back up to throwing two innings in a simulated game, and the goal will be to get him up to three frames in his return to minor-league action. He will likely require another two or three rehab starts beyond Saturday before returning to Los Angeles.