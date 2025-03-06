Kershaw said Thursday that he's "not 100 percent yet" but has felt good while throwing off the mound "a couple times" this spring since undergoing surgeries in November on his left big toe and left knee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw is unlikely to be cleared to pitch in games at any point during Cactus League play, as the southpaw has already acknowledged that he expects to begin the season on the 60-day injured list, which would delay his 2025 debut until at least late May. That said, he seems to have thus far avoided any snags during his spring throwing progression, and he could be cleared to resume facing hitters in live batting practice before camp comes to a close in late March.