Kershaw (shoulder) threw a two-inning simulated game Sunday in Los Angeles, the Associated Press reports. "It was good to see him throw two innings. We accomplished what we wanted to," manager Dave Roberts said after Kershaw's workout.

Kershaw has resided on the injured list all season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last November, but he looks like he could be ready to make his 2024 debut for the Dodgers at some point within the next month. The 36-year-old had previously made a three-inning rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but he was then shut down from throwing for the next week after experiencing lingering soreness in his shoulder. According to Roberts, Kershaw is in line to resume his rehab assignment next Saturday, likely with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Kershaw is expected to cover three innings in that outing, and he's likely to require at least tow rehab starts beyond that one before the Dodgers bring him back from the 60-day IL.