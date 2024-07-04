Stone did not factor into the decision in a loss to Arizona on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings while striking out three.

Stone battled with Arizona's lineup from the jump, allowing three of the first four batters to reach in the opening frame before allowing another three baserunners in the second. He then surrendered four runs on four hits in the third, including a two-run homer off the bat of Gabriel Moreno as the Diamondbacks evened the score at four runs apiece. The right-hander would not return for the fourth after needing 77 pitches to get through three frames, marking his shortest outing since April 7 against the Cubs. Stone had gone at least five innings in 11 consecutive starts coming in, though he's now walked multiple batters in five of his last six.