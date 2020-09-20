Watch Now: Highlights: Twins at White Sox (1:19)

Special message for this edition of the two-start pitcher rankings: The final week of the season is typically messy one for pitching matchups. As playoff positions are secured, teams will rejigger their rotations in preparation for what's coming, often resulting in some of their best pitchers being skipped or throwing just an inning or two to stay fresh.

Of course, this season is anything but typical, and it's hard to say exactly the way an expanded playoff field will change things. Could even more pitchers be impacted as a result? How driven will teams be to secure a higher seed once they've already clinched a playoff spot?

With that it mind, it's hard to say with any real confidence that Shane Bieber will actually make two starts. Or Gerrit Cole. Or even Adam Wainwright. And they're not the only ones, of course. It doesn't mean you shouldn't still start them — Bieber and Cole in particular — but for any pitcher you use this week, you need to be comfortable with the possibility he ends up making just one start. That's true to some extent every week, but particularly this one.

Now then, here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10 (Sept. 21-27):

Must-starts, all formats
1
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs PITPittsburgh
2
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
@ TORToronto vs MIAMiami
3
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
vs TBTampa Bay @ WASWashington
4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@ WASWashington @ TBTampa Bay
5
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs MILMilwaukee @ MINMinnesota
6
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
vs TEXTexas @ LADL.A. Dodgers
7
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@ CINCincinnati @ STLSt. Louis
8
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@ WASWashington @ TBTampa Bay
9
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@ SEASeattle @ TEXTexas
10
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs PITPittsburgh
Sleepers and questionables
11
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
vs OAKOakland vs LAAL.A. Angels
12
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
@ SEASeattle @ TEXTexas
13
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
@ SFSan Francisco @ ARIArizona
14
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
vs MILMilwaukee @ MINMinnesota
15
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
@ KCKansas City vs MILMilwaukee
16
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs STLSt. Louis vs DETDetroit
17
D. Dunning SP CHW Dane Dunning SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs CHCChi. Cubs
18
S. Lugo RP NYM Seth Lugo RP NYM
vs TBTampa Bay @ WASWashington
19
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs HOUHouston @ OAKOakland
Better left for points leagues
20
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@ MINMinnesota @ KCKansas City
21
Z. Davies SP SD Zach Davies SP SD
vs LAAL.A. Angels @ SFSan Francisco
22
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@ SFSan Francisco @ ARIArizona
23
C. Smith SP ARI Caleb Smith SP ARI
vs TEXTexas vs COLColorado
24
D. Smyly SP SF Drew Smyly SP SF
vs COLColorado vs SDSan Diego
25
B. Anderson SP MIL Brett Anderson SP MIL
@ CINCincinnati @ STLSt. Louis
No thanks
26
F. Montas SP OAK Frankie Montas SP OAK
@ LADL.A. Dodgers vs SEASeattle
27
K. Akin SP BAL Keegan Akin SP BAL
@ BOSBoston @ TORToronto
28
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
@ PITPittsburgh @ CHWChi. White Sox
29
J. Cueto SP SF Johnny Cueto SP SF
vs COLColorado vs SDSan Diego
30
C. Hamels SP ATL Cole Hamels SP ATL
vs MIAMiami vs BOSBoston
31
T. Rogers RP MIA Trevor Rogers RP MIA
@ ATLAtlanta @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
32
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs HOUHouston
33
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs NYMN.Y. Mets
34
R. Lopez SP CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs CHCChi. Cubs
35
A. Voth SP WAS Austin Voth SP WAS
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs NYMN.Y. Mets
36
J. Urena SP MIA Jose Urena SP MIA
@ ATLAtlanta @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
37
T. Roark SP TOR Tanner Roark SP TOR
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees vs BALBaltimore
38
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs PHIPhiladelphia
39
C. Anderson SP TOR Chase Anderson SP TOR
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees vs BALBaltimore
40
J. Lyles SP TEX Jordan Lyles SP TEX
@ ARIArizona vs HOUHouston
41
M. Kickham RP BOS Mike Kickham RP BOS
vs BALBaltimore @ ATLAtlanta
42
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
vs CHCChi. Cubs @ CLECleveland
43
C. Hernandez RP KC Carlos Hernandez RP KC
vs STLSt. Louis vs DETDetroit