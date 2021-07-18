alex-wood.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. Check back Sunday for the latest update.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 19-25):

Must-start, all formats
1
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIA
Miami
2
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
3
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
SD
San Diego
6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
7
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
8
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
9
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TEX
Texas
Sleepers and questionables
10
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
KC
Kansas City
12
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
13
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
KC
Kansas City
14
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
15
C. Irvin SP OAK Cole Irvin SP OAK
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
16
K. Muller SP ATL Kyle Muller SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
17
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
19
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
BOS
Boston
No thanks
20
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
21
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
22
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
23
J. Gray RP LAD Josiah Gray RP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
25
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
26
J. Lester SP WAS Jon Lester SP WAS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
27
T. Toussaint SP ATL Touki Toussaint SP ATL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
28
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
29
A. Mills RP CHC Alec Mills RP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
30
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
31
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
32
J. Mejia SP CLE Jean-Carlos Mejia SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
33
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
WAS
Washington
34
J. Woodford RP STL Jake Woodford RP STL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati