Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. Check back Sunday for the latest update.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 19-25):
|1
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|2
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|3
|4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|6
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|7
|8
|9
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|10
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|11
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|12
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|13
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|14
T. Gonsolin SP LAD Tony Gonsolin SP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|15
C. Irvin SP OAK Cole Irvin SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|16
K. Muller SP ATL Kyle Muller SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|17
R. Stripling SP TOR Ross Stripling SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|18
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|19
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|20
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|21
C. Smith RP ARI Caleb Smith RP ARI
|
vs
|
@
|22
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|23
J. Gray RP LAD Josiah Gray RP LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|25
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|26
|27
T. Toussaint SP ATL Touki Toussaint SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|28
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|29
|30
T. Williams SP CHC Trevor Williams SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|31
C. De Jong SP PIT Chase De Jong SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|32
|33
S. Watkins SP BAL Spenser Watkins SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|34
J. Woodford RP STL Jake Woodford RP STL
|
vs
|
@