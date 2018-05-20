Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up win over Rockies
Stratton (5-3) picked up the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing three earned runs over 5.0 innings. He recorded one strikeout and two walks.
He lasted just 80 pitches but still managed to get the win thanks in part to his teammates shelling Jon Gray for five runs over 3.2 innings. Stratton now sits with a 4.92 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP, and his high walk rate coupled with middling strikeout numbers make him an NL-only or deep league consideration. His net turn in the rotation is expected to come May 26 against the Cubs.
