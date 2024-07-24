Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Garver is in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate, having gone hitless with eight strikeouts in his last five starts and 2-for-29 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate over his past eight games. The ongoing slump looks to have cost him a regular spot in the lineup, as Garver will miss out Wednesday on the Mariners' third straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Griffin Canning). Jason Vosler will get a second straight start at designated hitter and may have overtaken Garver as the Mariners' preferred option for the time being.