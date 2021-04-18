Stroman (3-0) yielded one run on three hits and a walk over eight innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Colorado.

Stroman was dominant at Coors Field on Sunday, starting his outing with six shutout innings. No Rockies runner made it past first base until the seventh inning when Trevor Story doubled and later scored. Stroman is now a perfect 3-0 with a stellar 0.90 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through 20 innings. He'll look to stay perfect Saturday at home against the Nationals.