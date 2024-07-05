Stroman (7-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Thursday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Stroman struggled to keep the ball in the park Thursday -- of the five hits he allowed, three were long balls, and all five of the runs he yielded came on home runs. The right-hander hadn't been prone to the long ball coming in, as he hadn't given up a homer in three of his prior four stats. Stroman hasn't been pitching particularly well of late, though, as he has a 6.43 ERA across 21 frames covering his past four outings. The five earned runs he allowed against the Reds tied a season-high mark.