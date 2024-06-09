Seager (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Giants.

Seager will miss his third straight game Sunday due to a left hamstring strain he sustained Wednesday against the Tigers. The Rangers have an off day Monday, so the 30-year-old will have four days off before the upcoming road series against the Dodgers starting Tuesday. Josh Smith will once again start at shortstop Sunday, while Ezequiel Duran serves at the hot corner against Giants right-hander Keaton Winn.