The Red Sox placed Whitlock on the bereavement list Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock will be away from the Red Sox for at least the next three days -- and no more than seven -- as he tends to a personal matter. Lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
