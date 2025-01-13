The Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays are the finalists to sign Sasaki, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Japanese right-hander is also known to have met with the Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Rangers and Giants, but those clubs have been crossed off the list by Sasaki and his representation. The Dodgers have been viewed as the perceived favorites for Sasaki from the beginning and the Padres a close second, but the Blue Jays have managed to make the final cut, too. Sasaki will pick a team by Jan. 23, the date his posting window closes.