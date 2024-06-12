Fermin hit a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Yankees.

Fermin's blast in the eighth inning was the lone bright for the Royals in the blowout loss. The catcher has hit safely in his last seven games, going 7-for-20 (.350) with four RBI in that span. He doesn't see a lot of playing time, but with Salvador Perez getting more games at designated hitter or first base, there's been room for Fermin to play more often, especially versus southpaws. For the season, Fermin is slashing .300/.347/.409 with two homers, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles over 118 plate appearances.