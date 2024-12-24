The Twins acquired Gasper from the Red Sox in exchange for Jovani Moran on Tuesday.

Gasper played in his first 13 big league games during 2024, but he played in Triple-A Worcester for the most part. In his sixth year of minor league action, he had his best season yet. The catcher slashed .367/.471/.592 with eight home runs and 36 RBI across 204 plate appearances. However, in his brief time elevated in Boston, he was not able get a hit in 18 at-bats. The 29-year-old was able to finish the year up with the Red Sox.