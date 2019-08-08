White Sox's James McCann: Drives in three

McCann went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Tigers.

McCann drove in a run on all three of his hits, which included two singles and a double. It was his third consecutive multi-hit effort, during which he's managed three doubles, four runs scored and five RBI. This stretch is a continuation of his impressive campaign, as he's hitting .288/.342/.463 across 240 plate appearances.

