Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Rizzo homered in the first two games of the series against the Tigers and showcased his speed in Sunday's series finale despite failing to record an extra-base hit. Over his last six games, the 32-year-old hit .227 with two homers, a double, seven RBI, four runs, a stolen base and four strikeouts.