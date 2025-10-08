Rodon did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. He allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings.

Vladimir Guerrero tagged Rodon for two-run homer in the first inning and Toronto tacked on four additional runs in the third. Indeed it looked like the end of the line for Rodon and the Yankees, but New York rallied to take the lefty off the hook and keep its season alive. Rodon turned in a quality start in his wild-card outing against Boston, but he now has a 9.72 ERA this postseason following Tuesday's performance.