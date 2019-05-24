Bucks' Khris Middleton: Peculiar line in Game 5 loss
Middleton finished with six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Raptors.
Middleton couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Thursday, ending the game with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting. He did, however, manage to accumulate a double-double with 10 boards and 10 assists. This was a devastating loss for the Bucks who will now need to win on the road in Game 6 to force a deciding matchup. Both teams have a lot to play for and after getting out to what appeared to be a somewhat comfortable 2-0 lead, the Bucks will need to regroup if they hope to reach the NBA Finals.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Full line in Friday's Game 3 win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 28, hits seven threes•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...