Bucks' Khris Middleton: Peculiar line in Game 5 loss

Middleton finished with six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Raptors.

Middleton couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Thursday, ending the game with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting. He did, however, manage to accumulate a double-double with 10 boards and 10 assists. This was a devastating loss for the Bucks who will now need to win on the road in Game 6 to force a deciding matchup. Both teams have a lot to play for and after getting out to what appeared to be a somewhat comfortable 2-0 lead, the Bucks will need to regroup if they hope to reach the NBA Finals.