Bucks' Sterling Brown: Exits with back spasms
Brown is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Boston with back spasms, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
It's currently unclear what aggravated Brown's back to take him out of the game, but he'll be questionable to return Sunday. Expect more information to come out in the post-game if he isn't able to retake the floor.
