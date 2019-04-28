Brown is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Boston with back spasms, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

It's currently unclear what aggravated Brown's back to take him out of the game, but he'll be questionable to return Sunday. Expect more information to come out in the post-game if he isn't able to retake the floor.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...