Garland is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a neck strain, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Garland suffered a neck issue back on Nov. 12, and it appears that he aggravated it again. Barring a surprise, we won't see him again Saturday night and we will have to wait for an update on the severity of the injury. Isaac Okoro started the second half in his place.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Does not return•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Comes close to double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leading scorer in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Set to play against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable for Friday•