Garland is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a neck strain, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Garland suffered a neck issue back on Nov. 12, and it appears that he aggravated it again. Barring a surprise, we won't see him again Saturday night and we will have to wait for an update on the severity of the injury. Isaac Okoro started the second half in his place.