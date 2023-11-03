Garland (hamstring) is available and will start Friday's game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Garland will return to the Cavaliers' starting lineup for the first time since the regular-season opener, sending Isaac Okoro to a bench role. In his lone appearance this year, Garland posted 15 points, five rebounds, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes, but he averaged 21.6 points and 7.8 assists in 35.5 minutes last season. Garland is expected to have his minutes monitored Friday.