Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that Garland (jaw) is no longer on a minute restriction, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Following a month-and-a-half absence due to a fractured jaw, Garland was eased back into the rotation over Cleveland's final nine games before the All-Star break. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per game during that stretch. In the prior two seasons, Garland averaged over 35.0 minutes per game, so fantasy managers can expect that type of playing time during the stretch run.