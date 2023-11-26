Garland (neck) is questionable to play Sunday against Toronto, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland exited Saturday's contest with a neck strain, making his questionable designation positive news overall given the short turnaround in a back-to-back set. If Garland can't suit up Sunday, Craig Porter is a candidate to step up, while Donovan Mitchell has averaged 34.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 13 games without Garland during his Cleveland tenure.