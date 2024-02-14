Garland (illness) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland will shake off a questionable tag and suit up despite being a late addition to the injury report with an illness. Given he's under the weather, Garland may be limited versus Indiana, so daily fantasy players should proceed with caution. After a slow start following a lengthy injury absence, Garland submitted 21 points and nine assists in 31 minutes during a two-point loss to Philadelphia on Monday, which were his best marks in those categories since December.
