Gallinari (knee) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Gallinari has yet to play this season while rehabbing from offseason ACL surgery. The Celtics have left open the possibility of the veteran returning late in the playoffs, but even if he's cleared, he'd, at best, garner a modest reserve role after missing so much time.