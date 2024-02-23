Brown ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 129-112 win over the Bulls.

Brown looked healthy throughout the All-Star break, participating in the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game, so it wasn't surprising to see him handle his regular workload in the league's return. On paper, Brown is the second-best option on offense behind Jayson Tatum, and he remains an elite fantasy contributor in all formats. That said, Brown is averaging only 17.4 points per game across his last 10 appearances.