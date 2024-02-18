Brown (shoulder) is slated to play Sunday for the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Brown missed Wednesday's 136-86 win over the Nets due to a right shoulder contusion, but his absence for the Celtics' final game before the All-Star break was likely a matter of maintenance more than anything else after he played 37 minutes in a win over Brooklyn on Tuesday in the front end of a back-to-back set. He proved his health by taking part in Saturday's All-Star Game practice before later competing in the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest later in the evening, finishing second in the competition to Mac McClung.