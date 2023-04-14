Brown (finger) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Atlanta on Saturday, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown cut his hand at home last week and required stitches, but he was expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs. He fully participated in Thursday's practice session and will officially be available for Game 1. He missed three of the final four games of the regular season but has averaged 26.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.4 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.