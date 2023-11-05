Holiday posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 win in Brooklyn.
With fellow starter Derrick White (personal) out, the Celtics went big with Holiday as the lone guard in the starting lineup. He was the perfect floor general for the Celtics, distributing 10 dimes while controlling the pace of the game. If White doesn't play in Monday's game at Minnesota, expect another big assist night from Holiday, who had averaged just 4.0 dimes per game over the Celtics' first four contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Scores 11 in win over Wizards•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Produces double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Plays great defense in Boston debut•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Efficient in win over Sixers•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Resting Monday•