Holiday closed with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Over his last six appearances, Holiday has averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 37 percent from the field and committing 3.0 turnovers per game. The point guard missed back-to-back games in the middle of that stretch due to an ankle sprain, so the injury may be playing a part in Holiday's offensive struggles. His offensive numbers were expected to take a hit playing next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it's been more drastic than initially anticipated. Holiday is averaging just 12.2 points per game, the fewest since his rookie season, and only 5.1 assists, his lowest mark since 2011-12.