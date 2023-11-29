Holiday contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Bulls.

Holiday had arguably his best all-around game of the season, returning from a two-game absence caused by a minor ankle injury. Granted, the opposition had a lot to do with this but what better way to ease yourself back in than against an inferior opponent? Anyone rostering Holiday will be hoping he can build off this performance, especially in terms of his assist numbers and efficiency.