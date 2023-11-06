Porzingis is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right eye sty.

Porzingis wasn't on the Celtics' initial injury report, so it appears his eye issue recently surfaced. Derrick White (personal) has already been ruled out, so Al Horford will likely draw another start. However, if Porzingis joins White on the sideline, it's unclear who the fifth starter would be, though Horford would certainly play most of his minutes at center in Porzingis' stead.