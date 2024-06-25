The Celtics announced Tuesday that Porzingis (leg) will undergo surgery in the coming days which will force him to miss the Olympics with Latvia.

Surgery was inevitable, but Porzingis hoped to delay it until after the Olympics. More clarity on a timeline for the recovery process likely won't be known until after the procedure. He's coming off a terrific season with the Celtics, posting averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.