Porzingis said Monday after the Celtics' title-clinching 106-88 win over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that he'll undergo offseason surgery to address his left leg injury, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

In Game 2 of the Finals, Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon, a rare injury that carried an uncertain recovery timeline. After not playing in Games 3 and 4, Porzingis returned for Game 5 and handled a limited role, playing 16 minutes off the bench while contributing five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound. The Latvian big man said the offseason surgery will require a "few months" of recovery, so his status will be worth monitoring when training camp begins in late September or early October. Porzingis previously missed over five weeks of action earlier in the postseason due to a strained right calf.