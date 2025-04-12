Porzingis (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Porzingis and the rest of the Celtics' top players will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale as Boston looks to embark on yet another deep postseason run. Porzingis missed the first 17 games of the season while recovering from offseason surgery on his left foot and ankle area, and he missed additional time due to a viral infection in mid March. The 2015 first-round pick will finish his second regular season in Boston averaging 19.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting (including a career-best 41.2 percent from three on 6.0 3PA/G), 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game across 42 starts.