Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia due to a right knee contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis is off to a solid start with his new squad, averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.2 minutes per game, but he's in danger of missing his first game of the season Wednesday. If he's sidelined, Al Horford would presumably slide into the starting lineup, while Sam Hauser could see additional playing time off the bench.