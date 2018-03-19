Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will remain out Tuesday
Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Irving is set to miss a fourth straight game to rest his sore left knee and it's slightly concerning that he's being ruled out a day in advance. That said, the Celtics aren't going to rush him back and risk putting additional strain on the injury, so Irving will likely be brought along slowly. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Friday against Portland, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With both Marcus Smart (thumb) and Jaylen Brown (concussion) also being ruled out again, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin should see big minutes in the backcourt.
